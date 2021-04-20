The third option is easier. In an area where the plants are dying because of rain, you can take them out and replace them with perennials, ground covers, shrubs and trees that have evolved to take flood-plain conditions. While you are doing this, add loads of organic matter, such as leaf mold, to the soil, which will elevate the beds a little and allow them to hold more moisture. In making these beds, feel free to expand into lawn areas; a lawn in wet, compacted soil will never thrive.