THE CHALLENGE

Elisa Vitale and Doug Edgecomb want to make the 10½-by-14-foot living room of their D.C. rowhouse more functional for relaxing and listening to records, or entertaining guests. The space is challenging because there is an opening or nook in each wall. They want to keep the custom record storage cabinet, and they are looking for a simple design with a midcentury modern feel.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Sharon Hayden uses color to create unity in a space that opens to other parts of the home. Gray walls complement the existing blue in the dining room and gray entry, and a bright green sofa is an unexpected and colorful touch to add personality to the design. She relocates the record storage cabinet to the bay window nook (not shown) to create better flow in the space.



HAYDEN'S SUGGESTIONS

Paint the walls a soft gray to coordinate with the adjoining rooms. Try Sherwin-Williams’s Agreeable Gray.Ground the space with a larger rug. A rug that comes closer to the room’s edges will help conceal lamp cords. Create a cozy conversation area by floating a small sofa perpendicular to the fireplace, facing two swivel chairs. Place a table/lamp combination between the chairs to provide reading light and a place to set drinks. The cord can run under the area rug to a wall outlet. Hang shallow shelves on either side of the fireplace, and use them to display favorite album covers for instant art that can be rotated as tastes change. Add a bar cart on one side of the fireplace for easy entertaining. On the other side, place a matching console to store books and decorative items. Replace the dated fireplace screen with a more contemporary — and flat — style that will take up less space.



Hayden, with Studio Starrs Interiors (571-212-8341, studiostarrs.com), is based in Vienna.

SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Lucas swivel chair in Frost Gray Astor velvet ($949, westelm.com), left. SAVE: Edmund swivel armchair in light gray ($272.99, allmodern.com).



SPLURGE: Orana gray print ­8-by-10-foot area rug ($1,299, crateandbarrel.com), left. SAVE: Bosphorus Moroccan trellis 8-by-10-foot area rug in dark gray ($329, rugsusa.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Avec carbon apartment sofa with brushed stainless steel legs and Como Verde upholstery ($1,599, cb2.com); Boomerang wood coffee table in burnt walnut ($249, bedbathandbeyond.com); gold Milayan console table ($249.99) and bar cart ($279.99), both from worldmarket.com.

Accessories: Gicobi round wall mirror ($129, cb2.com); Summer single-panel fireplace screen in black ($229.99, allmodern.com); Davis 48-inch and 36-inch zinc wall shelves ($44.95-$54.95 each, crateandbarrel.com); Crispin floor lamp side table in gold with an off-white cotton shade ($152, truthincraft.com); vibrant paisley pillows ($19.95 each) and light green floral chenille pillows ($34.95 each), both from pier1.com; “Neutral Plains” framed wall art by Kyle Goderwis ($69.98, worldmarket.com).

