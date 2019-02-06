THE CHALLENGE



Sallie Reese’s 30-year-old son is married and living in South Carolina now, but the 10-by-13-foot bedroom he once inhabited in her Vienna, Va., home hasn’t been updated from the Redskins theme he favored as a teenager. Everything can go: Reese wants to change the colors, furniture, flooring and accessories to create a colorful but soothing guest bedroom.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Charles Almonte suggests replacing the dated wall-to-wall carpet with hardwood and mixes traditional and modern furniture to give the impression that pieces were collected over time, rather than bought as a matching showroom set.



ALMONTE'S SUGGESTIONS

Give the room an updated, fresh vibe with bright but calming blue paint. Try Stream by Sherwin-Williams. Paint the ceiling a lighter shade from the same color family, Blue Horizon by Sherwin-Williams. Add crown molding for an architectural element that helps define the space. A natural jute rug brings in texture and complements the linen fabric on the headboard and bench, giving the room a subtle beachy feel. A bench opposite the bed can be used as a luggage rack when guests visit. In a room with little space for a dresser, opt for a bed with storage and wider nightstands with deep drawers to give guests a place to unpack their belongings. Bedding with a bold pattern adds color and interest. Relaxed Roman shades in simple solid fabric provide light control and a touch of casual elegance.



Almonte, with Charles Almonte Architecture | Interior Design (202-492-8494, charlesalmonte.com), is based in Silver Spring, Md.

SPLURGE OR SAVE



SPLURGE: Ceylon duvet cover set ($1,950 for queen, perigold.com), left. SAVE: Navy ikat teardrop 12-piece comforter set ($49.99 for queen, biglots.com).

SPLURGE: Stratton storage platform bed frame with drawers in pure white ($1,399 for full/queen, potterybarn.com), left. SAVE: Brimnes bed frame with storage in white, with Luröy slatted base ($279 for queen, ikea.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Tufted linen bench ($629, wisteria.com); Ray Marquetry nightstands ($499 each, cb2.com); Patrice chair with strand/zinc fabric and jet legs ($999, crateandbarrel.com); Lorraine tufted tall upholstered queen headboard in linen oatmeal ($1,099, potterybarn.com).

Accessories: Paul Nelson North American bird photographs of nuthatch and American goldfinch ($549 each, roomandboard.com); relaxed cordless 35-by-64-inch Roman shades in ivory ($115 each, jcpenney.com); Madeline Baroque mirror ($575, horchow.com); Culloden table lamps in blue lagoon finish ($449 each) and Hackney floor lamp in hand-rubbed antique brass ($509), both from circalighting.com; Toler chevron 8-by-10-foot jute area rug in natural ($699, crateandbarrel.com); geometric ceramic tile art ($299, westelm.com); cotton fringed rug tapestry in medium ($89, potterybarn.com).

