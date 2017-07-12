

The Washington Post

Nina Bruunis a Copenhagen-based designer who works in trend forecasting. Color is always on her mind and in her work.

“Color is the best way to reflect your personality in your decor,” Bruun says. “It’s always amazing when people dare to bring colors into their home.”

We asked her for some daring choices in the ­on-trend color green.

“Green is here to stay,” Bruun says. “With green, it’s possible to create so many different moods in your home. By using the bright green, you will get a fresh environment, but if you go for the darker saturated color, you will get a more bold and extravagant feel.”

abc carpet & home; CB2

SPLURGE: Cobble Hill SoHo sofa in Vance Jade (abchome.com), left. SAVE: Avec sofa in Emerald Como with brass legs (cb2.com)



Matter; Beam

SPLURGE: Abal tall mirror (mattermatters.com), left. SAVE: Black-and-green pyramid shape mirror (beambk.com).



Design Within Reach; Target

SPLURGE: Raw cushion in Storm (dwr.com), left. SAVE: Washed cotton oversize throw pillow in green (target.com).



Wayfair; CB2

SPLURGE: Set of three ceramic curved vases (one small, one medium and one large) in iguana by Bungalow Rose (wayfair.com), left. SAVE: Three-piece blue-and-green Scout vase set (cb2.com).



(Design Within Reach; Good Thing)

SPLURGE: Blossom lily candleholder in ocean green (dwr.com), left. SAVE: Field candleholder in green (supergoodthing.com)