

Blogger, decorator and product stylist Holli Rodrigues decorated her patio with a hanging egg chair and shared it on her blog, Bees N’ Burlap. (Holli Rodrigues)

Hanging around the house just got a little cooler. Popping up everywhere, from Instagram feeds to high-end design magazines, are hanging egg chairs. This seating option, which is from the 1970s, can add whimsy and bohemian flair to a more traditional space. Blogger, decorator and product stylist Holli Rodrigues recently added the Kambree resin wicker hanging chair by Island Bay ($299.98, hayneedle.com ) to her back porch to help transform it into a spot she calls a “vintage chic eclectic retreat.” She chronicled the small space’s dramatic redesign over the course of six weeks on her blog, Bees ’N Burlap. The spacious chair is now one of her favorite places to read, relax and listen to music. “I’ve called permanent dibs on it!” she wrote on her blog. Rodrigues’s chair is still available online. If you’re looking for a slightly different look, here are some of our favorites.

LEFT: Rodrigues’s Kambree resin wicker hanging chair by Island Bay ($299.98, hayneedle.com ). RIGHT: Swingasan’s indoor-outdoor hanging chair has cupholders and comes in a variety of colors and styles (10 total). The style shown is Luna Start Parchment ($299.95, pier1.com ).

LEFT: Hammocktown’s hanging egg chair love seat comes with a cushion and stand and can accommodate two people ($604.99, hammocktown.com ). RIGHT: The Berkley outdoor lounge egg chair is built from a durable, brown meshed wicker, and includes two removable plush pillows for support ($245.09, houzz.com ).

LEFT: The plush cushion on Orrin Ellis’s Audra swing chair offers arm support. The chair comes with a stand, too ($659, wayfair.com ). RIGHT: The contemporary Cloak outdoor patio swing chair comes with a plush fabric cushion and steel frame that are intended to hold up outdoors ($629.99. overstock.com ).

LEFT: CB2’s pod hanging chair is made of weather-resistant resin and pairs with an optional ($59.95) polyester cushion ($699, cb2.com ). RIGHT: Serena & Lily’s hanging rattan chair comes in two colors, and is recommended for covered porches or indoor use. Swing alone or upgrade to the $698 two-seater option ($498, serenaandlily.com ).