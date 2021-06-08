Just because you’re having issues with appliances, though, doesn’t mean your water is hard. Older pipes or aging infrastructure can cause similar problems, Sherrill said. There are at-home tests available to check water hardness, or you can hire a professional to test it. (The Environmental Protection Agency has a tool to find certified drinking water treatment labs.) Bennett recommends testing the water several times and recording the numbers, then comparing them with figures from the city’s water-quality reports. Another easy at-home test? Try soaping up in the shower, Bennett said; if it’s difficult to work up a lather, you might have hard water, and if it’s hard to rinse away, the water could be too soft. Eric Yeggy, technical affairs director at the Water Quality Association, a trade association for the water-treatment industry, recommends having water professionally tested for accurate results.