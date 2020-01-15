Mary Pekot and Ray Schlicht want an updated look for the 16-by-21-foot family room of their 1960 split-level home in Arlington, Va. They are looking for suggestions on new carpeting and how best to deal with the dated brick and paneling. They would like to have space to accommodate at least one overnight guest, as well as a seat with ample light for knitting. They plan to keep the TV, computer, aquarium and at least one of the two jukeboxes in the room.