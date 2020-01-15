THE PROPOSED SOLUTION
Designer Carrie Miller uses the homeowners’ jukebox as an inspiration, recommending furniture and accessories in a fun, mid-century style from the same period. Bold, geometric art is another nod to the era and adds visual interest.
MILLER'S SUGGESTIONS
Update the room by painting the walls, brick and paneling a warm neutral color. Try Mindful Gray from Sherwin-Williams. Carpet tiles add personality to the design and can be replaced easily if one gets damaged. A large sectional sofa provides ample seating or space for lounging. Add a daybed to highlight the fireplace (not shown) without blocking it and create a place for overnight guests. A versatile desk doesn’t take up much visual space and can be expanded to create a larger work area when needed. A bold, oversized painting draws attention away from the television over the fireplace (not shown). A pair of comfortable chairs and a modern floor lamp create the perfect spot for knitting or reading.
Miller, with Lapis Ray Interior Design (703-819-2887, lapisray.com), is based in Vienna, Va.
SPLURGE OR SAVE
SPLURGE: Seville 77-inch leather daybed ($3,499, roomandboard.com), left. SAVE: Alessa daybed ($945, hayneedle.com).
SPLURGE: “Pink” by Vesela Baker ($2,300, serenaandlily.com), left. SAVE: “Double X” and “Running Man” framed abstract ink brush prints ($349 each, westelm.com).
SHOPPING GUIDE
Furniture: Piazza four-piece modular sectional sofa in dark gray ($4,196, cb2.com); Viv swivel chairs in white luxe boucle ($599 each, westelm.com); Althea L-shape desk ($93.99, wayfair.com); weave chair in black ($149, polyandbark.com); Channing nesting coffee table with brass base, Carrara brass top on the large table and black top on the small table ($1,499, frontgate.com).
Accessories: Minimalist globe three-light ceiling fixture in old bronze ($286) and adjustable Angela floor lamp ($214), both from shadesoflight.com; mid-century etched grid 84-inch cotton canvas curtains in slate ($69 for two, westelm.com); Tweed Indeed carpet tiles in Peat ($14 each, flor.com).
See past room makeovers at washingtonpost.com/housecalls. Tell us about your design challenge. Send photos, room dimensions and contact information to makeover@washpost.com.
More from Lifestyle: