Described by the New-York Historical Society as “a patron of the arts and a friend of many artists,” McCoun entertained a lengthy list of celebrities in his home, including Charles Dickens and a young Theodore Roosevelt. Sophia Moore, a former enslaved woman, is buried mere feet from the judge on the Artys’ property. She was born in 1786 in Morristown, N.J. The inscription on her stone reads: “In Memory of Sophia Moore, died 1851, aged 65 years. Born a slave in the State of New Jersey, bought her freedom and for 25 years was a faithful friend and servant to the family of William Townsend McCoun.” In the 1800s, even cemeteries were segregated; to include Moore in the family plot was a significant gesture. Jamie and Frantz work hard to highlight Moore’s role in the household as they restore the mansion.