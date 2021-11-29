Thrift and consignment shops. Those willing to take the time and do some digging can uncover treasures at thrift and consignment stores. Preble, a self-proclaimed thrift-store junkie, once scored a set of near-new Le Creuset Dutch ovens she gifted to friends. “If you frequent a store once a week, you’ll come upon quality items at bargain prices,” Preble says. “For instance, I’ve found toys in like-new condition. These are especially good for kids age 5 and younger who don’t care if it’s the original box. In my case, I have two boys and buy any steel (instead of plastic) Tonka trucks, because they last forever.” Consignment stores are the ideal place to find designer labels, jewelry, tableware and home accessories. In many cities, Target sends much of its unsold merchandise to Goodwill. Ask your local Goodwill if this is the case. Timing is everything, but if you shop shortly after a shipment has been placed on the sales floor, you will discover deeply discounted new toys, clothes and seasonal decor.