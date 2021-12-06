Wreaths for a standard-size door should be 24 to 26 inches in diameter, Gang says. For hanging on a glass door, buy heavy-duty suction hooks. “They’re virtually invisible,” she says. (Suction hooks also work for windows.) For a non-glass door, wreath hooks are fine, but “we use beautiful ribbon and loop the ribbon through the wreath and staple-gun it to the top of the door, or to a Command hook on the back of the door,” she says. “I always love seeing wreaths suspended by ribbon.” Look for four-inch-wide ribbon.