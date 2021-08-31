To burn or not to burn? On whether to burn the candles: It’s completely up to you. “I don’t light any of the sculptural ones, and most of my customers don’t, either, because if you lit them one time, they would never look the same,” Price says. Isom Johnson owns several blob-shaped candles and textured pillars; she hasn’t burned hers, but she plans to. Faria lights hers, because the transformation is part of the experience. “There are just as many people who are buying from us who are burning them and in equal parts using them as decor,” she says.