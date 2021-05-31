Just keeping similar items together reduces the need for bins to designate certain categories. If all of your pasta is grouped in your pantry, you don’t need a bin to keep it all together. Either way, you can see what you have and will know when it’s time to buy more. The same goes for items such as gift-wrapping supplies. If you have a specific place to keep them, they’ll be easy to find when you need them, and you’ll notice when you’re running low. And you don’t need a fancy organizer for storage: An upright laundry bin is perfect for rolls of paper, and a couple of gift bags work well for storing ribbon and tissue paper.