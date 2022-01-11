Revitalize the finish on a worn-out wood table. Marian Parsons, who runs the blog Miss Mustard Seed from her home in Rochester, Minn., bought and sold antiques for years. A simple refreshing of a coffee table or bedside table that has become dull over time, she says, could breathe new life into the wood finish. Parsons is partial to using hemp oil — and not the health food store variety, but processed food-grade oil made for use on furniture, such as Real Milk Paint hemp oil ($13.99 for eight ounces, Amazon). “You wipe it on wood that is looking a little tired or hazy, and it gives it a new life,” Parsons says. “It will even out the tone and bring back the luster and glow that is so beautiful about wood.” If your furniture also needs a bit of cleaning, she suggests using a mix of 3 parts hemp oil to 1 part distilled white vinegar. “Wipe it on with a cloth. Apply it like you would lotion to your hands,” says Parsons, whose book “Feels Like Home” was published last year. “This is great for pieces that need a little cleaning and hydrating plus shine.”