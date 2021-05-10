Though your coverage may have kept pace with the cost to rebuild in case of a total loss, have you made any upgrades or purchases, such as an aboveground pool or trampoline, since you last chatted with your agent? Sure, these purchases seemed like good ideas at the time, making your home more livable or your backyard more suited to socializing, but they can also lead to higher homeowners insurance costs. People assume that their policy covers everything, but it has its limits, says Carole Walker, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association. “You need to know what is covered and what is not, because it can come back to haunt you,” she says.