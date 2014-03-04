Paint the walls a light orchid to make the room feel more intimate and inviting. Use Benjamin Moore’s Misty Lilac. Bring attention to the tray ceiling with a darker shade of orchid. Try Benjamin Moore’s Beach Plum. Simple drapery panels without a swag or jabot will give the room an updated feel. Let the bed be the room’s focal point with a new headboard and piece of art above it. Remove the area rug and bring color to the room with the new bedding, lamps and paint colors. Charles and Grace Battaglia (Leah L. Jones/for The Washington Post)

THE CHALLENGE

Grace and Charles Battaglia want to update their master bedroom without replacing much of the 45-year-old furniture. The Alexandria couple has never painted the room and hopes some new colors and accessories will give the large room a more comfortable feel.

THE SOLUTION

Lorin Jones picked a color scheme with a softer tone of Pantone’s color of the year, Radiant Orchid. She also selected accessories and art that add character and sophistication.

3Jones, of Bertin’s Decorating Den Interior (703-299-0633, janetbertin.decoratingden.com) is based in Alexandria.

SHOPPING GUIDE

Accessories: Murano chandelier in Henna ($789, www.shadesoflight.com); Orion wall mirror ($269, www.ballarddesigns.com); Emery drapes in ivory (price varies by size, www.potterybarn.com); “Hollyhocks by the Sea,” print ($27 for print only, www.art.com).

Bedding: Poetical duvet cover ($160 for king), pillow sham ($60 for king), toss pillow ($50), neckroll pillow ($50) and sheet set ($130 for king), all in celadon and from bedbathandbeyond.com.

SPLURGE . . . Sutton headboard in Oyster Belgian Linen ($2,350 for king, www.williams-sonoma.com). Envy lamp ($460, www.carolinarustica.

com). Charles and Grace Battaglia’s bedroom. (Leah L. Jones/For The Washington Post) . . . OR SAVE Raleigh headboard in cream twill without nailheads ($799, www.pottery barn.com). Amethyst jewel glass lamp ($297.50, arcadianhome.com).