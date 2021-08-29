There are workarounds for two possible complications: ensuring that the caulk doesn’t shrink and leave gaps, and matching the brick color. To minimize shrinkage, you need to avoid applying the caulk in openings wider or deeper than the label specifies. Instructions with Quikrete Mortar Repair, for example, say it’s great for filling mortar joints ⅜ -inch wide but warn against using it to fill to a depth of more than ⅜ inch in one application. The reason for this warning: To grip well from side to side in a hole as temperatures fluctuate, the caulk shouldn’t need to stretch too much in depth, or the sides will probably pull loose. Because the holes in your bricks are probably several inches thick, one solution would be to first plug the holes with expanding foam that comes with an application straw, such as Great Stuff Gaps & Cracks ($3.78 for a 16-ounce can at Home Depot). Squirt a dab into each hole, then cut the foam back to the maximum depth listed for the caulk you’re using, and fill that gap with caulk. Try to avoid smearing the caulk over the surrounding bricks.