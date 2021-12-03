While stripping, you may see evidence of mold growing between layers of paint but not between the wood and the base layer. In that case, the wood will be ready for priming and painting once all of the residue is cleaned away. If the wood itself is stained with mildew, wash the wood with a solution of one part liquid chlorine bleach to three parts water, or apply Zinsser’s mold killing primer ($14.99 a quart at Ace Hardware). Unlike typical primers, it is registered as a protective coating by the EPA and is allowed to state on its label that it can be used to paint over and kill existing mold. The label also says it prevents new mold growth on the paint film, a claim that manufacturers of numerous other paints also make.