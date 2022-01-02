You loosen the screw but don’t remove it. Then you wiggle the strap through the opening. By pressing down, you can get the whole length of the strap through the hole. Then you raise the cap, so it’s centered over the hole, and tighten the screw, which pulls the inside and outside parts together for a tight seal. The back of the strap is shaped so it automatically centers in the hole, although it is designed to do this for a hole that matches a standard trade-size opening. (If you buy ½ -inch seals, the best fit for your situation, the cap probably won’t tighten exactly over the center of the hole.) An off-center fit is fine, but shine a flashlight into the box. If light comes through a gap, somewhat loosen the screw and nudge the cap into a slightly different position. If you are working overhead, try removing the screw and reversing the direction. Then press the strap through from the inside of the box, and tighten the screw from the outside.