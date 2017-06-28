The great room is the heart of the 1953 Amissville, Va., home restored and renovated by Sander and Siobhan Mueller. The plywood in the main room had some water stains, so they sacrificed plywood panels from the two original bedrooms to patch it. The unusual carved dogwood trim outlining the sliding doors is one of the home’s charms.

The great room is the heart of the 1953 Amissville, Va., home restored and renovated by Sander and Siobhan Mueller. The plywood in the main room had some water stains, so they sacrificed plywood panels from the two original bedrooms to patch it. The unusual carved dogwood trim outlining the sliding doors is one of the home’s charms. John McDonnell/The Washington Post

Architect Dwight McNeill of McNeill Baker Design Associates in McLean had worked with Sander and Siobhan Mueller on their Arlington house. The couple asked him to go along for their initial visit to the Amissville property. McNeill thought the 1953 home was a “mid-century jewel,” and he was full of ideas for how they could preserve, restore and adapt it for the family’s needs. The formerly pink stucco exterior is now painted Raccoon Fur by Benjamin Moore; the entry doors are painted Margarita.

Here are McNeill’s recollections of how the project unfolded.

Q: What was your game plan?

A: I approached the renovation as a doctor does a patient: First do no harm, then evaluate what you find. The additions had to look like they belonged here. I fortunately was able to get the original plans for the house. We added two more bedrooms and two more bathrooms, turned a garage into a playroom, expanded the galley kitchen by 138 square feet and added two screened porches. We also added a detached two-car garage. I took what was best from the original house and added on to it in a sympathetic manner.

Q: What aspects of the 1950s were you able to save?

A: The beauty of it was that it was pretty much untouched. Both existing bathrooms are mostly original. The parquet floors in the main room were removed, and there was cement underneath as part of the radiant floors. It looks pretty good now after being cleaned, polished and sealed.

Architect Dwight McNeill. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Q: How did you and the Muellers share ideas?

A: One of the ways was using a Pinterest board, “Uncle Buddy Realness.” Siobhan already had a few very specific boards going, so I started this one and shared it with her to start and expand on a dialogue. For instance, there are quite a few pins about exterior house colors. Those dark-gray walls with apple-green doors would have never happened without Siobhan and Sander seeing similar ones on my board. I find it helpful when clients share their boards with me early in the design process, because it inspires me and also helps me manage expectations.