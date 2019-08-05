The stains of summer tend to stick with you.

In the winter, many of us wear dark jeans or slacks, clothing very forgiving of spots and stains. But summer whites and pastels show every splash of rosé and dab of pasta salad.

Portable stain removers are a good first responder. They even inspired a hot summer single — Miranda Lambert’s “It All Comes Out in the Wash” — whose lyrics profess a devotion to her Tide To Go Pen: “Spilled A1 sauce on her tablecloth, don’t sweat it/ A Tide stick will get it.”

But there are other actions you can take if you spill salad dressing and don’t happen to have Shout Wipe & Go towelettes or a Spray ’n Wash stain stick with you. Immediate triage for most stains can be found at a nearby sink. According to Mary Johnson, a scientist with Tide and Downy, it helps to rub a bit of liquid hand or dish soap on the stain, then turn the garment inside out and run it under a warm faucet for a few minutes.

After pretreating and washing, don’t put anything in a dryer until you are sure the stain is gone, as the heat could set the stain. Air dry, then examine to see whether you need to repeat your steps.

Another expert tip: Wash all your summer clothes at the end of the season before putting them away. That white cotton shirt you wore once may not look dirty, but any body oils or other stains left on it could start to yellow over the winter.

Here are six frequent stains of summer and expert advice on how to treat them. Don’t forget to check the fabric care label first.

Ketchup: Ketchup can be difficult to get out of fabrics, so it’s important to get to it as soon as possible, says Elli Frasier, director of product development for CR Brands, which manufactures cleaning products including Biz and Dryel. She suggests first treating it with 3 percent peroxide (which you can get in a drugstore) or liquid Biz, which has peroxide in it, to lighten the deep red hue. Pour it on the stain and soak for at least 30 minutes, but overnight is fine, too. Then wash the garment in regular detergent.

Ice cream: Ice cream is a protein-based stain, so you’ll want laundry products with stain-busting enzymes. First, scrape off the remaining ice cream. Then, as soon as possible, rinse the stain in cool water, says Brian Sansoni of the American Cleaning Institute. When you get home, pretreat with a stain remover and soak the garment for at least a half-hour. Launder with an enzyme-powered detergent in the warmest water safe for that fabric. If the stain remains, consider using a bleach safe for that fabric.

Bicycle grease: Frasier suggests pretreating this oily stain with a degreaser such as Mean Green, Simple Green or Dawn liquid dish soap. Apply the degreaser, run the stain under warm or hot water, and scrub the stain between your hands, rubbing the fabric against itself so the friction loosens it. Get as much off as you can, then let it sit for 20 minutes. Then launder using as hot a water temperature as the garment’s care label allows.

Sweat: A person typically releases about one liter of sweat per day, and more in the summer, Johnson says. If you have visible sweat on your clothes, try running water through the inside to the outside of the sweat stains and hanging the item up to dry before putting it in your hamper to avoid a mold or mildew smell. Later, wash in warm water with an odor-preventing laundry detergent. Some machines even have a “sports” cycle, which combines warm water with a greater amount of agitation that works to better remove body soils.

As for the yellowing that can occur due to the components of body oils and your deodorant, Johnson says, let the garment soak in a vinegar and water solution (about equal parts) for a half-hour. Then pretreat the area with a bit of detergent and wash in warm water.

Sunscreen: Suncreens, both lotions and sprays, usually have an oil base that can leave a nasty stain, Johnson says. If you can, hold the garment under running water as soon as possible. Later, she recommends Tide Ultra Stain Release liquid laundry detergent for pretreating. (Generally, you want a detergent with enzymes for this job.) Pour it on the stain and brush with a soft toothbrush. Let it set for 20 minutes. Then wash in the same detergent on warm.

Grass: Chlorophyll gives grass its rich green color, and that is a tough stain to remove from fabrics, especially as its often mixed with dirt. If you get a grass stain, try to keep it wet until you can wash it, Johnson says. Then pretreat with a good-quality liquid detergent (look for one that has the protein-busting enzyme called protease) for 20 minutes, and then brush it around or rub the fabric together. Then wash in a machine with warm water.