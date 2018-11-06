

(The Washington Post)

THE CHALLENGE

Andrea Negroni recently retired from practicing law and wants to repurpose the 13-by-15-foot office space in her Arlington home. She wants to keep some storage and a small desk where she can work occasionally, but would like to add comfortable seating for reading and room for overnight guests to sleep. She prefers modern style and chinoiserie, and wants to keep the Burmese tapestry. Negroni is also hoping to replace the track lighting (not shown).



(Leah L. Jones/For The Washington Post)

THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Stuart Nordin suggests replacing the large desk with a smaller console-style table, creating room for a sleeper sofa that will give Negroni a place to read, or to house overnight guests.



(Interior rendering by Richman Studio/for The Washington Post)

NORDIN'S SUGGESTIONS

A clear waterfall table is a great desk option for occasional work, and doesn’t weigh down the small room. An economical and sleek sleeper sofa can be pulled out to accommodate overnight guests. A storage ottoman on wheels can house files and papers, and can be moved in front of the sofa as a footrest. Replace the track lighting (not shown) with floor and table lamps to update the look. A large red cabinet provides lots of storage and, with the lamps and pillows, is a nod to the homeowner’s love of chinoiserie. Move the Burmese tapestry to the larger wall over the sofa and use a mirror between the windows to reflect light and make the room seem larger. Full-length drapery panels frame the window and soften the space.



(Courtesy of Stuart Nordin)

Nordin, with Stuart Nordin Home & Design (stuartnordin.com, 703-303-7040), is based in Alexandria, Va.

SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Vesper queen sleeper sofa in flax linen weave ($6,995, dwr.com), left. SAVE: Friheten sleeper sofa in Skiftebo beige ($499, ikea.com).

SPLURGE: Blue Canton tea caddy lamp with white shade ($525, danagibson.com), left. SAVE: Minehead 25-inch table lamp ($96.99, wayfair.com)

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Armless Chinese Chippendale chair in red ($549, wisteria.com); Peekaboo acrylic ­56-inch console table ($699, cb2.com); Aldine two-drawer oval wood accent table in charcoal black ($167.99, overstock.com); Preston 30-inch file bench in Dodie red ($519) and Kowloon cabinet in red ($1,499), both from ballarddesigns.com.

Accessories: Aria embroidered 96-inch drapery panels in black ($109 each, ballarddesigns.com); Safavieh natural fiber 9-by-12-foot area rug ($303.97) and Amelia 63-inch metal floor lamp in brass ($94.99) both from houzz.com; floral 20-inch rectangular porcelain jar accent table lamp ($202, lampsplus.com); infinity 24-by-36-inch wall mirror in brass ($149, cb2.com); Enchanted Forest chinoiserie 20-by-20-inch outdoor fabric throw pillow covers and inserts ($41.99 each, society6.com).

