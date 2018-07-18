

THE CHALLENGE

Melissa Davidson is redesigning her ­13-year-old son’s 10-by-12-foot bedroom. The Chevy Chase resident wants a functional and relaxing design, with clean, simple lines, to make the boy’s childhood room more appropriate for a teenager. She wants to keep the wool carpet and add a small workstation and is finding it hard to figure out the best floor plan for the awkwardly shaped room.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Michelle Borden adds a small desk and a bed with storage and goes with a soothing neutral palette to deliver the desired minimalist design. She relies on texture and pattern, rather than color, to add visual interest.



BORDEN'S SUGGESTIONS

Paint the walls a mid-tone gray, such as Tin Lizzie by Sherwin Williams, to make the white furniture pieces stand out. Go for a variety of textures, such as on the quilt, dresser and poufs, to add interest and warmth. Choose acrylic finishes for the bed and desk, because they can be easily cleaned. The hooks next to the closet door add color and additional hanging space for towels, hoodies and backpacks. Use a geometric wallcovering behind the bed and inside the curio shelves to unify the space. The client’s preferred Scandinavian style is perfect for a bedroom, because it helps create a calm, soothing space. Use scrubbable eggshell paint for a teen-friendly matte finish.



Borden, with Perceptions Interiors (215-313-4332, perceptionsinteriors

.com), is based in the District.

SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Reclaimed Russian oak queen 38-inch platform bed in reclaimed gray oak ($4,495, rhmodern.com), left. SAVE: Andes full bed in white ($799, cb2.com).



SPLURGE: Anton 72-by-20-by-32-inch six-drawer dresser in ash with shell stain ($1,899, roomandboard.com), left. SAVE: Store-It dressers in water-based brushed charcoal ($599 each, pbteen.com)

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Stairway white 72½-inch desk ($349, cb2.com); Tobias chrome-plated chair in gray ($79, ikea.com); Mira gray poufs ($89.95 each, pier1.com).

Accessories: Huntley patch full/queen quilt ($189) and standard shams ($29.50 each) in multi/gray, and tripod table lamps with USB ($129 each), all from pbteen.com; Ypperlig LED table lamp in light gray ($49.99) and Lykkeli curtain panels in white and gray ($9.99 each), both from ikea.com; striped hexagon peel-and-stick wallpaper in white and gray ($34.99 per roll, roommatesdecor.com); Ada ii white table lamp ($69.95) and oversized drum flush-mount light ($199), both from cb2.com; hexagon wood curio shelves in white ($139 each, rhteen.com); Eric Trine peace sign bent metal hooks in various colors ($28 each, westelm.com).

