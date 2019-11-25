Designer Kiyonda Powell shifts the bed to a different wall to make better use of the space. She suggests using a variety of textures and finishes in the furniture, textiles and artwork to create a warm, visually interesting design with a handmade look. Neutral walls keep the room bright and open and provide the perfect backdrop for the mix of bright and soft colors Powell suggests.

New paint will give the room a fresh look. A subtle, warm white, such as Snowbound from Sherwin-Williams, will allow the art and textiles to be the stars. A desk beside the bed will serve double duty as a workspace and a nightstand. Dress the windows with curtain panels for a softer, more finished look. Replace the flush-mount light fixture with a sleek, modern ceiling fan to allow guests to control their comfort. Add a chest of drawers for storage for guests or the homeowner. A variety of textures make the room feel warmer and give the design a personal touch. A mix of overhead and table lamps provide ample light for reading.