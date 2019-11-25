THE SOLUTION
Designer Kiyonda Powell shifts the bed to a different wall to make better use of the space. She suggests using a variety of textures and finishes in the furniture, textiles and artwork to create a warm, visually interesting design with a handmade look. Neutral walls keep the room bright and open and provide the perfect backdrop for the mix of bright and soft colors Powell suggests.
POWELL'S SUGGESTIONS
New paint will give the room a fresh look. A subtle, warm white, such as Snowbound from Sherwin-Williams, will allow the art and textiles to be the stars. A desk beside the bed will serve double duty as a workspace and a nightstand. Dress the windows with curtain panels for a softer, more finished look. Replace the flush-mount light fixture with a sleek, modern ceiling fan to allow guests to control their comfort. Add a chest of drawers for storage for guests or the homeowner. A variety of textures make the room feel warmer and give the design a personal touch. A mix of overhead and table lamps provide ample light for reading.
Powell, with Kiyonda Powell Design Studio (301-455-2534, kiyondapowell.com), is based in Washington, D.C.
SPLURGE OR SAVE
SPLURGE: Woven suede queen bed in grand brown leather ($1,299, cb2.com), left. SAVE: Sealrock queen upholstered panel headboard ($429.99, wayfair.com).
SPLURGE: Hudson five-drawer 36-by-20-by-51-inch dresser in maple with charcoal stain and natural steel base and hardware ($1,799, roomandboard.com), left. SAVE: Hemnes six-drawer chest in dark gray stain ($229, ikea.com).
SHOPPING GUIDE
Furniture: Casanova armchair ($144.93)
and Azbane console table in black ($103.99), both from wayfair.com.
Accessories: Tanga toggle knobs ($18 each) and All Roads tufted desert throw ($148), both from anthropologie.com; Ypperlig LED floor lamp in dark gray ($59.99), Romdrup 6’7”-by-9’10” area rug ($129), Bjarnhild 57-by-98-inch curtains in beige ($44.99 for a pair), and Räcka curtain rod combination in black ($8.99), all from ikea.com; Domes black marble table lamp ($249), Estela full/queen duvet cover in gray and white ($179), Hatchmark natural standard shams ($39.95 for a set of two), and 36-by-16-inch Forma pillow with down-alternative insert ($49.95), all from cb2.com; Richmond Valley 19.5-inch desk lamp ($82.99) and Hubba modern and contemporary accent mirror with titanium frame ($119.37), both from wayfair.com; Gray woven paper wall art ($150, crateandbarrel.com); “Squiggles” 18-by-24-inch standard art with matte copper frame ($254, minted.com); Alta Vista 52-inch matte black ceiling fan and dimmable light kit with opal frosted glass ($189.97, amazon.com).
