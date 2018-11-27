

A contemporary and cozy black-and-white living room corner of blogger Crystalin Da Silva's home. (Crystalin Da Silva)

Black and white interiors can be a recipe for cold, bland minimalism, but Crystalin Da Silva’s living room proves they don’t have to be.

After seeing an Instagram photo of the fashion and lifestyle writer’s cozy, Scandinavian-inspired living room, we asked her how to create a similarly stylish and comfortable space.

The Portland, Ore., blogger behind crystalinmarie.com mixed sleek, white furnishings with warm wood, plants and textured elements to bring the room to life.



Wood, marble and metal media console ($999, cb2.com ). (CB2)

Simple black, matted 8-by-10-inch picture frames ($17 each, target.com ). (Target)

“I wanted the room to incorporate different materials, and the wood, marble and metal media console ($999, cb2.com ) helped us do that,” Da Silva said in an email. “I love the way it all came together.”

However, the most important — and personal — element in the room for Da Silva is her black and white gallery wall. The special corner displays nine of her family’s favorite photos.

To achieve the look, she used simple black, matted 8-by-10-inch picture frames ($17 each, target.com ). “Since the wall was such an open space with clean lines, I kept the gallery wall uniform,” she said. “We measured the space between the ceiling and media console, divided that by three, and added two inches (for the space between frames) and purchased frames based on that.”

One tip she learned during the process: Measure the space first and then purchase frames based on your numbers. Also, include the space between frames in your measurements. Want to achieve this look (minus Da Silva’s 6-year-old West Highland Terrier-poodle mix, Lola)? Try these tips and products.

Ivory pouf from Nordstrom ($149, nordstrom.com). (Nordstrom)

Moroccan-inspired geometric pattern (5-by-8-foot rug for $291, luluandgeorgia.com ). (Lulu & Georgia)

To clear clutter and keep things cozy, Da Silva incorporated an ivory pouf ($149, nordstrom.com ) next to her large stone coffee table ($499, cb2.com ). The extra-soft seating is versatile, easily accessible and can be placed off to the side if needed.

To warm up her dark wood floors, Da Silva added a hand-tufted rug with a Moroccan-inspired geometric pattern (5-by-8-foot rug for $291, luluandgeorgia.com ). She also tucked a trove of patterned pillows and cozy blankets in a round wire metal basket ($16.99, target.com ) in the corner of the room. (Her tip: Stay in a neutral color palette — or within a similar color family, at least — if you want to mix geometric patterns.)



Round wire metal basket ($16.99, target.com ). (Target)

White Scandinavian dining chair ($278.99, wayfair.com ). (Wayfair)



Tall, white ceramic standing planter ($179, westelm.com ). (West Elm)

To add some visual interest, Da Silva topped her white Scandinavian dining chair ($278.99, wayfair.com ) off with an abstract, black and white mud-cloth pillow (14-by-22-inch pillow for $90, loomgoods.myshopify.com ). The addition of greenery in a tall, white ceramic standing planter ($179, westelm.com ) brought brightness, dimension and color to the space.