THE CHALLENGE

Andy and Zuleyha Schmickle have been in their Harwood, Md., home since 2014, but are stumped by the ­16-by-14-foot living area. In addition to two large arched openings (not shown), they have to work around multiple doors and windows and a gas fireplace. It’s a high-traffic area, and they are looking for a comfortable place where they can enjoy the room’s abundant natural light (as well as the fireplace in colder months). They like beach decor, and are drawn to light-colored fabrics and finishes.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Susan Jamieson creates a central arrangement with a round coffee table and four comfortable armchairs that won’t block the flow of traffic. The seating group is the perfect place for conversation, games, reading and entertaining, and makes the fireplace the focal point of the room.



JAMIESON'S SUGGESTIONS

Give the room a fresh, open look by painting the walls a warm white. Try Snowbound by Sherwin Williams. Use Pure White, also by Sherwin Williams, for the trim. Whitewashing the beams, mantel and the stone on the fireplace with the same Snowbound paint will soften the wood and stone and unify the space. Replace the fan with a chandelier to give the room the overall light that it needs. Putting the chandelier on a dimmer switch will allow the homeowner to adjust the light for different activities. Hang curtain rods just below the ceiling trim to make the ceilings and windows appear taller. Add two tall mirrors opposite the windows to reflect light and create the illusion of a larger space. Replace the fireplace insert with white birch logs to soften the black box effect. Bring in color with turquoise accents in the area rug and other accessories.



Jamieson, with Bridget Beari Designs (bridgetbearidesigns.com, 804-321-4747), is based in Richmond.

SPLURGE OR SAVE



SPLURGE: Driftwood coffee table with round glass top ($720, crateandbarrel.com), left. SAVE: Carrington coffee table ($499, ballarddesigns.com).

SPLURGE: Flavius storage bench ($169.13, hayneedle.com), left. SAVE: Cottage bench with shelf in ivory ($136.99, target.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Blue Calypso stripe rolled arm accent chairs ($249.95 each, pier1.com); Paradise courtyard ceramic garden stool in cream ($106.99, overstock.com).

Accessories: Gatsby indoor/outdoor 8-by-11-foot area rug in mineral ($229, ballarddesigns.com); Luxe teal birch tree art ($129, pier1.com); Annie plaster six-light chandelier in white ($352, bellacor.com); Boho fringe throw pillows ($49.99 each) and six-foot faux fiddle-leaf fig tree ($179.99), both from worldmarket.com; Watercolor Burst III and Watercolor Burst IV framed prints ($149 each), faux snake plant ($39), and Belgian flax linen and velvet colorblock 96-inch curtain panels in white/frost ($89 each), all from westelm.com; carved wood floor leaning mirror ($249, pbteen.com); Rendon contemporary spouted 16-inch table vases in aqua blue ($36.99 each, wayfair.com).

