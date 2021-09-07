Almost every time I help clients move, they say how they had no idea how much stuff they had and how they didn’t remember they owned some of the items tucked away in their cabinets or closets. Before two people combine their possessions, it’s important to take inventory of what each person has for the kitchen, linen closet and other common spaces, such as throw pillows, books and serving platters. And don’t just wing it; create a document that can be reviewed and edited. It’s not enough to say, “I have a set of bowls,” or, “I have a bunch of blankets and towels.” Specific numbers will tell you what you have in duplicate and what you may need to buy.