THE CHALLENGE

Amy Chew wants to update the 7-by-25-foot entryway of her D.C. home so that it’s more inviting and complements the nearby living, dining and family rooms in the open floor plan. She wants to add an area rug and at least one table to the space, and needs suggestions for lighting.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Liza Jones makes the entryway feel more like a room than a bare hallway by adding an area rug, lighting, art and furniture. The existing paint color works well with the surrounding rooms, so Jones recommends keeping that and bringing in more color with accessories.



JONES'S SUGGESTIONS

The foyer is the perfect place to make a statement with a dramatic light fixture that adds style and sparkle. Supplement the overhead fixture with table lamps to create ambient lighting. Paint the interior of the front door black for a sophisticated custom look. Try Jet Black from Benjamin Moore. An area rug defines the space and adds color and softness to the long, empty entryway. A green velvet bench is a colorful accent and the perfect spot for putting on shoes or dropping a bag on your way into the house. A pair of chests flanking one of the openings anchors the space and adds storage.



SPLURGE OR SAVE



SPLURGE: Kucharski 12-light Sputnik chandelier ($1,232.99, allmodern.com), left. SAVE: Olive leaf semi-flush ceiling light in gold leaf ($398, shadesoflight.com).

SPLURGE: MacGregor chests ($1,449 each, ethana llen.com), left. SAVE: Daisi one-drawer two-door accent cabinets in antique black ($292.58 each, wayfair.com)

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Landry bench in performance velvet, moss ($449, westelm.com).

Accessories: Monroy triple gourd ceramic 27-inch table lamps in turquoise ($161.67 each, wayfair.com); Casa Florentina Jenna hand-knotted Florentine 2.6-by-10-foot area rug ($899, ballarddesigns.com); “Aqua Light” framed painting print on paper in blue/beige ($59.99), “Boundlessness in Bloom”

37-by-37-inch canvas print ($229.99) and “Fair Trade Frame of Mind” 37-by-37-inch square painting on canvas ($289.99), all from allmodern.com; 46-inch planter from set of two contemporary gold iron planters with stands ($134.99 for both, overstock.com).

