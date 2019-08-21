

(The Washington Post)

THE CHALLENGE

Betsy Purves recently inherited a baby grand piano from her grandparents and is trying to figure out how best to incorporate it into the 12-by-18-foot living room of her D.C. rowhouse. She has a recreation room elsewhere in the house for toys and other kid-friendly activities, so she is looking for a design that is not too formal but not overly casual.



(Leah L. Jones/For The Washington Post)

THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Michelle Borden separates the space into two zones: one for music and one for living. To help define the space and create a focal point, Borden suggests adding a fireplace mantel in the middle of the long wall where the sofa used to be. She suggests a palette of blues and neutrals to keep with the homeowner’s preference for cool tones.



(Interior rendering by Richman Studio/for The Washington Post)

BORDEN'S SUGGESTIONS

White walls will work with the room’s abundant natural light. Try Origami White from Sherwin-Williams, with Anew Gray on the fireplace mantel for a bit of contrast. Use plug-in sconces to add task lighting over the sofa without taking up floor space. A wood media console and brown leather ottomans bring warmth and texture to the otherwise cool palette in the design. In a small space, go for pieces that can do double duty. Four small ottomans can be moved around to use as extra seating, or pushed together as a coffee table. Floating shelves on the wall behind the piano can hold family photos, small-scale art, sculpture and even sheet music. Sheer curtain panels dress the window and add softness without blocking light. A smaller area rug helps define the seating area. The tone-on-tone pattern adds interest without overwhelming the long, narrow room.



(Courtesy of Michelle Borden)

Borden, with Perceptions Interiors (215-313-4332 perceptionsinteriors.com), is based in the District.

SPLURGE OR SAVE



(Room and Board; World Market)

SPLURGE: Adrian 84-inch media cabinet in walnut with graphite base and natural steel hardware ($2,199, roomandboard.com), left. SAVE: Two-tone wood diamond Rouvin media cabinet ($549.99, worldmarket.com).

SPLURGE: Classic articulating arm single sconces with tapered brass shades ($210 each, potterybarn.com), left. SAVE: Arstid brass wall lamps with white shades ($19.99 each, ikea.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Harmony down-filled swoop-arm 82-inch sofa in ink blue Performance Velvet ($1,699, westelm.com); brown leather poufs ($199 each, cb2.com); Dorchester two-seat bench in hickory brown ($249, ballarddesigns.com).

Accessories: Linen sheer trim 84-inch curtain panels in white/navy ($59 each, potterybarn.com); “Waters Edge” 48-by-38-inch original color wall art with walnut floating frame ($514.99, greatbigcanvas.com); Infinity copper mantel mirror ($299, cb2.com); Wescott flush 53-inch fireplace mantel ($533, woodlanddirect.com); Lack wall shelves in stained oak effect ($19.99 each, ikea.com); Maze 9-by-12-foot area rug in shadow blue ($1,199, westelm.com).

See past room makeovers at washingtonpost.com/housecalls. Tell us about your design challenge. Send photos, room dimensions and contact information to makeover@washpost.com.