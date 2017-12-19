Swags are one of the holiday staples at Colonial Williamsburg. The greenery dotted with fruits and oyster shells can be found on doors and windows in the historic area. We watched Scott Hemler, a senior landscaper at Colonial Williamsburg, construct a swag using a floral oasis cage studded with fresh fruit and greens. Here are some DIY tips for re-creating the iconic look in your home.

(John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

1. Assemble your supplies. Choose fruit that isn’t too ripe. If you can, gather greens from your own yard or a friend’s.



(John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

2. Fortify your floral oasis cage by reinforcing it with ­18-gauge wire to keep it secure, after soaking the cage in water for at least half an hour. Cut off excess wire with wire cutters and push ends into foam.



(John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

3. Attach your mini pineapple with 16-gauge wire to the floral oasis cage. Poke the wire through the middle of the fruit, bend the wire and work the ends of the wire into the ribs of the cage. Trim excess wire, leaving about an inch sticking out. Twist it and poke it into the cage tightly with needle-nose pliers.

(John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

4. Wire the lady apples on under the pineapple. Or you can attach the apples using one of the floral picks.



(John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

5. Prepare your evergreens (it’s fine to mix varieties). First, make a fresh cut and then remove the needles from the bottom two or three inches with a rose-thorn stripper. Stick pieces of greenery around the oasis until it is covered.





(John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

6. When using small pieces of evergreen, attaching them to floral picks and then wrapping them in floral tape will make them easier to insert into the oasis.



(John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

7. Run the wire from a four-inch pick around the scales of a pine cone. Wrap tight and twist. Stick the pine cones into the oasis using the wooden pick.



(John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

8. Cut your cotton bolls, leaving an inch of the main stem. Take a floral pick and, using the wire, attach the boll to the pick, twisting it tight. Reinforce with floral tape and then stick in the oasis.



(John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

9. The finished swag, right, is ready to be hung. Gently water it at least once a week. A turkey baster is a good way to do this.

LIST OF MATERIALS

●small 3-by-4-inch floral oasis cage

●3 lady apples

●1 mini pineapple

●3 pine cones

●cotton bolls

●Eastern red cedar

●white spruce

●cypress

●blunt-nose pliers

●needle-nose pliers

●wire cutters

●floral scissors ●pruners

●3- and 4-inch floral picks (wooden sticks with copper wire attached)

●floral tape

●rose-thorn strippers

●16-gauge wire (for heavier fruit such as pineapples)

●18-gauge wire (for apples)