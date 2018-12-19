

THE CHALLENGE

Virginia and Al Uliana have downsized from a house to a condominium and want to refresh the dated furniture in the 23-by-11-foot living area and sunroom. The Fairfax residents are struggling with the open floor plan and need help choosing smaller pieces that will better fit the space. They want to keep the shelving unit and their beloved Franco Puliti painting of Montmartre.



(Leah L. Jones/For The Washington Post)

THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Zoë Feldman uses the painting as inspiration for the colors, materials and style in the room. She chooses smaller pieces that don’t overwhelm the living area and opts for a variety of seating options, unified by their French style.



(Interior rendering by Richman Studio/for The Washington Post)

FELDMAN'S SUGGESTIONS

An area rug on top of the wall-to-wall carpet adds color and helps separate the living area from the sunroom. Pick up the deep blues and greens of the painting in the upholstery to brighten the space. Mix metal finishes for a vibrant, curated style, rather than the appearance of a coordinated set. Move the media console to the opposite wall to create a more natural flow into the space and open the line of sight into the sunroom. Enhance the relaxed feel of the space with lighting, using table lamps flanking the sofa. During the day, the sunroom will flood the space with light, so overhead lighting isn’t needed. A neutral backdrop is rich, subtle and welcoming, with layers of warmth. Layer carefully chosen new pieces with existing furnishings to give the space the look of items acquired over time.



(Courtesy of Zoe Feldman Design)

Feldman, with Zoë Feldman Design (202-719-8062, zoefeldmandesign.

com), is based in the District.

SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Olivia chair in Idol Snow Sunbrella performance fabric with distressed off-white finish ($1,349, ballarddesigns.com), left. SAVE:Louisa Bergere chair in natural flaxen ($799, ballarddesigns.com).



(Serena and Lily; Shop Society Social)

SPLURGE: Belgian club love seat in Perennials performance pinstripe-French blue with natural brass nailheads and dark walnut finish ($3,198, serenaandlily.com), left. SAVE:Crosby Street love seat in performance slate blue ($1,200, shopsocietysocial.com )

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Marilyn sofa in navy velvet ($1,600, shopsocietysocial.com); Monica end table with storage in satin black ($163.99 ) and Mirmande parsons chairs ($239.99 for two), both from wayfair.com; Louis XVI side table in black lacquer ($449) and small Morgan coffee table in rubbed black ($399), both from ballarddesigns.com; Anguilla rattan coffee table ($798, serenaandlily.com); Sadie drink table ($149, crateandbarrel.com); Amoret swivel chair in pebble brushed cotton and dove wood finish ($1,248, anthropologie.com).

Accessories: Red lacquer scallop tea jar table lamp ($179) and Hancock traditional Downbridge bronze floor lamp ($119.99), both from lampsplus.com; Broomhedge power-loomed 8-by-10-foot area rug in brown/rust ($259.99, birchlane.com); Sabine velvet bolster pillow in moss ($37), Justina Blakeney Levy pillow with polyester fill ($89) and Claret pillow in mauve with polyester fill ($79), all from luluandgeorgia.com.