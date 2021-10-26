Look at the base of the plant. It should feel firm. Touch the soil around the stem. If it’s dry and crumbly, the plant may not have had enough water. Drainage holes in the bottom of a pot should be a little damp. If roots are coming out of the holes, give them a little twist. If they are dried out and break off easily, put the plant back. Rot from too much watering appears as dark spots on yellowing leaves that eventually turn an ugly brown. If most of the leaves are healthy, you can pull the spotted ones off; the plant will grow new ones.