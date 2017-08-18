Q: Three interior doors are out of plumb. One swings closed unless it’s more than halfway open and has been that way since we bought the house; it may be the house that’s out of plumb, as it’s almost 80 years old. A second went out of true after I placed folded paper towels between the door and the jamb and then closed it after I oiled the hinges, so that oil wouldn’t drip onto the floor. Since then, it won’t stay closed unless it’s securely latched. Last, there is the bedroom door, which slowly swings closed unless we open it fully. Can you suggest a fix that a couple of senior citizens might attempt without removing the doors?

Alexandria

A: When a door won’t stay put, it’s a sign that the hinges do not line up.

To pinpoint the problem, check how the door looks when it fills the doorway. A gap at the top on the handle side of the door means that the top hinge sticks out more, which causes the door to swing closed. A gap at the bottom on the handle side means that the lower hinge sticks out more; this keeps the door from staying shut.

You can fix these issues by moving one hinge in or out in relation to the other. To move a hinge outward, loosen the screws and stuff thin shims, such as strips of cereal box cardboard, under the hinge, then tighten the screws.

A reader wants to know what to do about three interior doors that are out of plumb. (Reader Photo)

To move a hinge inward, sometimes you just need to tighten loose screws. If they are in the top hinge, have someone lift up on the handle as you work, or provide a little upward pressure by stuffing a stack of tapered shims under the door edge on the side with the handle. If you can’t tighten a screw because it spins in its hole, remove the screw, stuff the hole with toothpicks swathed in wood glue, then break off the excess wood. Once the glue dries, reinsert the screw. Even better, switch to a slightly longer screw — but make sure that the screw head is the same size, or it won’t seat in the hinge properly.

A hinge that sticks out too much might also be bent — the most likely scenario for the door that began misbehaving after you inserted those paper towels. To fix a bent hinge, open the door and shim underneath to support its weight. Remove the hinge and close it, noting the spacing between the leaves (the hinge’s plates). Open the hinge and fold the leaves back as far as they’ll go. Step on them, then close the hinge and check whether the gap is gone or nearly gone. If so, reinstall the hinge. Otherwise, fold the leaves back and step on them again, then reinstall.

If gaps around the door appear even, the top hinge might be more to the left or right as you stand in the doorway and look at the side doorway trim. To cut a deeper recess for one of the hinges so they line up requires taking down the door, which isn’t easy if the door is heavy. But this quick fix sometimes works:

Remove the hinge pin from the bottom hinge. If it doesn’t slip out easily, tap a nail in from below. Place the pin on a hard surface with a shim about an eighth of an inch thick under one end and hammer the pin at the center, causing the pin to bend slightly. Then reinsert it into the hinge, tapping down to seat it. This often adds enough friction to keep the door from moving on its own.

Q: I have wallpaper in my kitchen that I just love. I’d repaper it if I could find it again, but I have searched and have had no luck. It is in excellent condition, but I suspect that it is very dirty because I haven’t washed it in the 25 years since I put it up. I’ve decided to wash it and paint the woodwork to freshen up the room, but I don’t know what the best cleaning solution for wallpaper is. Any advice?

Alexandria

A: Luckily, wallpaper used in kitchens is generally washable. But just to be sure, test your cleaning procedure in a small, inconspicuous place first. If you have any leftover wallpaper, the cleaning instructions might be printed on the back. Assuming a quarter-century has left you without that option, follow advice from the Wallcovering Installers Association (wallcoveringinstallers.org), a trade group.

Use warm water with a little mild detergent, such as a clear hand dishwashing liquid. Dampen a sponge, wring it out fairly well and wipe in the direction of the seams. Start at the bottom of the wall and work up; this reduces the risk of getting streaks. As you finish cleaning an area, rinse the sponge in clean water, squeeze out most of the water and wipe off the cleaning residue. Blot the wall dry with a soft, lint-free cloth.

If you find stubborn stains, the Wallcoverings Association (wallcoverings.org), a trade group focused more on manufacturers and distributors, suggests trying a stronger detergent, but only if you first test a small area and if you follow up by rinsing well. Do not use abrasive cleaners, scrub pads or solvent cleaners.