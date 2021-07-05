Shoes in relatively good condition can be donated along with clothing to nonprofit organizations or thrift stores. However, if your shoes are too worn, they can be recycled into new shoes, playground surfaces, running tracks and sport courts. Nike’s Move to Zero program and Columbia’s stores accept all brands of athletic shoes, as does Asics, which provides a link on its website, asics.com, where you can print a label to return your old shoes and gear. Also check with your local running store to see if it collects old shoes for recycling. TerraCycle sells a “Zero Waste Box” in three sizes, which can be filled with beat-up shoes and returned for recycling. The cost includes a prepaid shipping label. The boxes are relatively large, making them perfect for getting rid of a lot of shoes at once, whether they’re from your family or your local running group.