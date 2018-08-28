THE CHALLENGE

Jill and Rick Finci are ready to do a complete overhaul of the 18-by-13-foot living room in their Rockville home. Everything can go, including the carpet. They are open to the idea of a modern or industrial style for the space, which will be used for entertaining friends and family. One must: More room for family photos.



(Leah L. Jones/For The Washington Post)

THE SOLUTION

Designer Kenneth Byrd adds a gallery wall and more seating and suggests replacing the carpet with dark hardwood floors to create a more modern space with plenty of room for guests.



(Interior rendering by Richman Studio/For The Washington Post)

BYRD'S SUGGESTIONS

An oversize cocktail table is the perfect place to spread out games, books and refreshments, or just put your feet. Reorient the seating arrangement, with the sofa on the wall between the windows, to take advantage of the length of the room. Floating ledge shelves create a flexible gallery wall where the Fincis can easily add or remove photos. The wall also serves as a focal point. Modernize the space by replacing the wall-to-wall carpet with rich hardwood floors. Use an area rug to define the seating area. Brighten the space by painting the walls a subtle off-white. Try Eider White by Sherwin Williams. A bench adds extra seating without blocking sight lines through the room, giving the design an open feel.



(Courtesy of Kenneth Byrd)

Byrd, with Kenneth Byrd Design ­(804-244-9904, kennethbyrddesign

­­.com), is based in Richmond.

SPLURGE OR SAVE



(Kelly Wearstler; West Elm)

SPLURGE: Staccato 9-by-12-foot rug in gold ($24,300, kellywearstler.com), left. SAVE: Cascade 9-by-12-foot wool rug ($1,399, westelm.com).



(Baker Furniture; Nieman Marcus)

SPLURGE: Modern Moment bench in beige linen upholstery and Plume finish ($3,210, bakerfurniture.com), top. SAVE: Clarendon Channel bench in taupe ($959, niemanmarcus.com)

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Auburn chairs in black indigo twill ($299 each) and Andes 76½-inch sofa in natural linen weave with blackened brass legs ($1,499), both from westelm.com; Lodge coffee table ($699, crateandbarrel.com); Kenzie drum side table in aged brass ($469, rhmodern.com); Graydon Shagreen 22-inch square side tables in bone and solid burnished brass ($875 each, restorationhardware.com).

Accessories: Glass and gold cylinder fillable table lamps ($99.99 each, lampsplus.com); “Breath Taking” giclee on canvas wall art ($495, horchow.com); Holman five-foot ledges in rustic wood finish ($149 each, potterybarn.com); smooth velvet decorative throw pillows in dark blue with polyester fill ($33.60 each, hayneedle.com); custom lined 84-inch rod-pocket panels in Baylen taupe ($60 each, wayfair.com); oversize adjustable metal 44- to 108-inch curtain rods in antique brass ($109 each, westelm.com).

Materials: Five-inch mocha hickory engineered hardwood flooring ($2.79 per square foot, lowes.com).

