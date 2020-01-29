Less is more. Instead of squeezing two seating areas into the design, focus on one substantial furniture grouping, and leave room for negative space. A cozy sectional is the perfect choice for providing lots of seating while best using the space in a large family room. Choose pieces with multiple functions. Ottomans and poufs are great places to rest your feet, or they can add seating when necessary for entertaining. Versatile nesting tables can be moved around as needed. Keep the core pieces neutral, and bring in color and texture with rugs, pillows and wood tones. That way, if the homeowners want to update the colors in the future, they won’t need to replace the expensive upholstered furniture. Update the look with a light greige paint color. Try Agreeable Gray from Sherwin-Williams. Look for ways to add plants to a room. They bring aesthetic warmth to any design, and they help clean the air and give off a little more oxygen. Echo similar themes across your design. Here, the asymmetrical placement of the accent chairs plays off the asymmetry of the fireplace, giving the space a more cohesive look.