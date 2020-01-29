THE PROPOSED SOLUTION
Designer Jana Robertson suggests one large seating area anchored by a comfortable sectional to improve the flow of the room and make use of the entire space. She recommends neutral upholstery, then uses a tapestry that Wendy Siamon loves as an inspiration for the warm autumnal color palette.
ROBERTSON'S SUGGESTIONS
Less is more. Instead of squeezing two seating areas into the design, focus on one substantial furniture grouping, and leave room for negative space. A cozy sectional is the perfect choice for providing lots of seating while best using the space in a large family room. Choose pieces with multiple functions. Ottomans and poufs are great places to rest your feet, or they can add seating when necessary for entertaining. Versatile nesting tables can be moved around as needed. Keep the core pieces neutral, and bring in color and texture with rugs, pillows and wood tones. That way, if the homeowners want to update the colors in the future, they won’t need to replace the expensive upholstered furniture. Update the look with a light greige paint color. Try Agreeable Gray from Sherwin-Williams. Look for ways to add plants to a room. They bring aesthetic warmth to any design, and they help clean the air and give off a little more oxygen. Echo similar themes across your design. Here, the asymmetrical placement of the accent chairs plays off the asymmetry of the fireplace, giving the space a more cohesive look.
Robertson, with Roberts and Lamb Interiors (robertsandlamb.com), is based in Falls Church, Va.
SPLURGE OR SAVE
SPLURGE: Walters leather 123-inch corner sectional sofa in Palomino with standard down fill cushions ($7,195, interiordefine.com), left. SAVE: Kivik five-seat corner sectional with chaise in Hillared beige ($1,499, ikea.com).
SPLURGE: Lína swivel chairs in Maharam Mode fabric, Shell ($1,995 each, dwr.com), left. SAVE: Charles upholstered and wood accent chairs in silver ($194.44 each, homedepot.com).
SHOPPING GUIDE
Furniture: Mosinee three-piece nesting tables ($61.99, wayfair.com); Malone mid-century coffee table in light gray ($221.99, target.com); Natural jute woven round poufs ($76 each, walmart.com).
Accessories: Linen 84-inch curtain panels in burlap flax ivory ($34.99 for two), Three Hands 15.75-inch white metal vase ($84.99), and Sagebrook Home 50415 ceramic 28-inch urn table lamp in brown ($184.44), all from amazon.com; Marrakesh-Duchess 12.5-by-15-foot area rug ($1,733.93, rugs-direct.com); Orange embroidered basket weave lumbar pillow ($39.99), velvet throw pillows in copper ($9.99 each), oversized stripe Ghicha lumbar pillow ($39.99), brown geometric angle jacquard throw pillow ($19.99) and oversized distressed Persian rug print lumbar pillow ($29.99), all from worldmarket.com; 60-inch olive tree in pot ($205.99, orientaltrading.com).
