As hard as it may be, try not to think of every task that needs to be completed to organize your house from top to bottom. You’ll lose any enthusiasm you may have had. Instead, begin with a small and relatively easy project — something that isn’t too emotional or sentimental — and proceed methodically. It’s easy to go down a rabbit hole looking at old photos, so if you think you won’t be able to break down a large task like that into smaller ones, try something that will give you a quicker sense of accomplishment. Organize one or two drawers in your kitchen first, then continue working there for a week. Or organize your dresser or a single filing cabinet, or even a manageable category, such as coats or T-shirts. As much as I love Marie Kondo’s philosophy of pulling everything in one category together to reflect upon whether an item sparks joy, that approach is not realistic for many people, and it may actually create more disorganization.

