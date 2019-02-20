

THE CHALLENGE

Allison Lefrak wants to update the 11-by-18-foot sun porch on her Bethesda, Md., home, but she needs guidance on where to start. She plans to keep the dining chairs but would like to brighten the space with paint and better lighting, including replacing the overhead light, which is too bright.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designers Janet Bertin and Lorin Petit suggest using blue and white paint for a cheerful, modern look. They create separate areas for lounging and dining, improve the lighting with updated overhead and wall fixtures, and add a table lamp in the corner for reading.



BERTIN AND PETIT'S SUGGESTIONS

A bold pattern on the floor adds interest and visually expands the space. Try using Sherwin-Williams Porch and Floor Enamel in Down Pour and Pure White. Brighten the porch by painting the walls Pure Whitefrom Sherwin-Williams. A soft blue on the ceiling, such as Sherwin-Williams Topsail, will make the space feel bigger. An outdoor chandelier illuminates the dining area and is a stylish focal point. Lounge chairs and an ottoman, paired with a table and lamp, create a comfortable nook for reading and conversation. A sleek console table (not shown) provides a light-filled spot for the homeowner’s plants, or can be used to hold dishes or drinks while entertaining. Hurricane votives form an attractive centerpiece that injects mood lighting into a party.



Bertin and Petit, with Decorating Den Interiors

SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Montego outdoor lounge chairs and ottoman in Silvio indigo and outdoor end table ($4,095, arhaus.com), left. SAVE: Halsted five-piece small-space wicker patio set in tan ($399.99, target.com).

SPLURGE: Indio metal console table in slate ($624, potterybarn.com), left. SAVE: Metal slat patio console table in black ($109, target.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Outdoor dining table in cream ($869.99, wayfair.com).

Accessories: Beau orb chandelier, small, in bronze ($399, ballarddesigns.com); indoor/outdoor slate column table lamp ($219, shadesoflight.com); Shiloh indoor/outdoor sconces ($229 for two, potterybarn.com); London blue hurricanes ($16.95-$46.95 each, crateandbarrel.com); Butterfly wall panel ($149.25 for large, frontgate.com).

