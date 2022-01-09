Once the lacquer is off, you can decide how you want to maintain your teakettle. If you want a shiny copper look, you’ll need to polish it regularly. (Without a splotchy coating in the way, this job should go by quickly.) Or you can let the copper develop its natural, dark red patina, which makes even relatively new kettles look like vintage pieces. If you need to clean off spattered food, don’t use steel wool, powdered cleanser or even homemade concoctions, such as lemon juice and salt. All of these, even the salt, can scratch it, Rosvall says. But she says sprinkling on baking soda and rubbing with a soft cloth works well and has no downside.