Q: My front walkway is made up of a concrete base covered by a pebble mixture. Over the years, some of the pebbles have come loose and disappeared, and in two places the underlying concrete is cracked. I like the walkway a lot and would greatly prefer to have the broken areas repaired and the missing pebble mixture replaced. These areas affect only about 10 percent of the surface. How do I find someone who still handles this type of surfacing?

Annapolis

A: The topping you have is probably epoxy-bonded stone, a mixture of pebbles and clear epoxy. In theory, patching the topping is easy: Clean the surface, let it dry, then stuff a mixture of two-part epoxy and pebbles that have been washed and dried into the gaps. Trowel the surface flat, let it cure for a day, and you’re done. (Where the underlying concrete has cracked, you’d need to patch first, using a concrete patching product suited to the depth of the cracks.)

However, the huge challenge in patching the topping is finding pebbles that match in size and color mixture. Stone is a natural product, and although the size range can be controlled, the color mixture results from geologic processes that differ from place to place. If you knew the initial installers, your best bet would be to contact them to see whether they have leftovers from previous jobs. However, barring that, you will probably need to hunt around for the best match and then, if necessary, resort to picking out pieces with colors that clearly don’t belong.

Vicky Rodriguez, who works in sales for McKinnon Materials (866-622-7031; mckinnonmaterials.com), a supplier of materials for decorative concrete and epoxy coatings, suggested prying off a sample of the stones and sending them in a zip-top bag to the company, at 5612 56th Commerce Park Blvd., Tampa, FL 33610. The company can compare the sample to stone selections available today and recommend the best match, she said. It also sells the two-part epoxy in a one-gallon kit for $45, enough for 150 square feet of pebble topping.

Dave Burroughs, an owner of J.A. Norris Concrete, a company in Hollywood, Md., that installs epoxy-coated stone using products from Sierra Stone (sierrastone.ca), also looked at a picture of your walkway. The pebbles don’t match the color mixtures available through Sierra Stone, he said. “But I have several colors that I could probably blend to make something close.” He suggested that you break off a piece of your topping and take it to his shop. He will try to help get you the pebbles you need, although the repair would be up to you. It wouldn’t be feasible for him to send a crew to Annapolis just to install a couple of patches. You could arrange a time by phoning him at 301-904-9608 or emailing janorrisconcrete@gmail.com.

You can also try matching the stone by visiting companies in your area that supply stone for landscaping and concrete work. Chaney Enterprises (888-244-0411; chaneyenterprises.com), which is based in Gambrills, Md., and has outlets in Annapolis and numerous other area locations, might be a good place to start. Sal Bianco, who works in sales for the company, looked at the pictures you sent and suggested that the company’s pea gravel might work. The maximum pebble size in this mixture is three-eighths of an inch, which might be bigger than what is in your walkway. Including a quarter or a pen in your picture would make it easier to gauge pebble size, Bianco said. You can visit the company’s outlet in Annapolis, at 2015 Industrial Dr., to judge for yourself. “Yes, they can purchase a small amount,” Bianco wrote in an email. “If they only need a gallon and ask nicely, we may be able to give them a sample bag to complete their project.”

And a pet store might also have what you need. Check out gravel sold for aquariums.