Q: My grandson kicked over an antique Chinese dim sum basket I brought back from Macao. The lacquer and mother of pearl finish is now cracked, and pieces fell off. I have most of them, but some are quite small. The basket is about 22 inches tall and 14 inches wide. Do you know someone who can repair this piece with the painstaking care required?

Washington

A: Several conservators in the Washington-Baltimore area have expertise in repairing Chinese lacquer pieces such as yours. They include Stephanie Hulman, owner of Decorative Arts Conservation (410-645-0580; decartsconservation.com) and Diana Johnson Galante (917-439-6914; dianajgalante@gmail.com).

They and others are listed in the online “Find a Conservator” service offered through the American Institute for Conservation of Historic and Artistic Works (conservation-us.org). Do a search for people who work on “objects,” and then focus on people who list lacquer as among their areas of expertise.

Chinese lacquer is a very different material from the kinds of lacquer that you can buy in a spray can or in liquid form at a paint store. Dating to 5000 B.C. and continuing today, Chinese lacquer is made from sap that oozes from a variety of trees in the sumac family. Like poison oak and poison ivy, which are also in this plant group, the lacquer sap often severely irritates skin, although once the resin cures, there is no problem.

Your piece, which was probably designed for serving food at special events, had many layers of lacquer over the basic shape, made of wood or bamboo, Hulman said. The first few layers on objects like this are typically thick, with bulking materials such as ash or rice hulls mixed in with the lacquer to smooth out cracks in the wood or bamboo. Over that are typically many thinner layers of lacquer. Black pigment was often added, as in your piece, to give the finish its dark, rich color. Many other additives and recipes for lacquer create other looks — and repair challenges — that are explored on the websites of the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco and the Getty Museum.

In Asia, lacquered objects are often repaired using authentic lacquer. Because the new and old materials have similar properties, the repairs tend to age well with the rest of the finish, greatly reducing the chance of aging cracks, Hulman said. But the trade-off is that if the repairs aren’t done well, there is no way to remove the new material and redo it, because whatever would take off the new lacquer would also remove what’s left of the original. That’s why, in the West, conservators generally opt to make repairs with reversible materials. Hulman and Galante would take this approach. Reattaching the mother of pearl on your piece might call for isinglass, a gelatinous glue made from sturgeon bladders, acrylic, or synthetic resins.

Hulman and Galante said that repairing your piece would probably start at about $1,000, but conservators can’t give a firm estimate until they examine an object and learn your goals. It can make a big difference whether an owner wants to stabilize an object and prevent further damage or whether it needs to look like it was never damaged.

Once it is repaired, Galante recommended that you display your piece where it will be protected. Obviously that includes being out of range of grandkids. But light, too, can do damage. “Lacquer is very light-sensitive, and the artifact should be kept out of direct sunlight, and its light exposure in general should be kept to a minimum,” Galante wrote in an email.