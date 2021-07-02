To select the paint color or colors, take a picture near the edge on your cellphone and check that the color on the screen matches what you see on the wall. Adjust the lighting and reshoot if necessary. You might want to upload the picture into an online tool that allows you to select parts of the picture and generate color swatches. One example is printkick.com/tools/image-colour-match. The color swatches the program generates are identified by terms used in the printing industry, not paint stores. But having the swatches on your phone when you shop for paint can help you select a good match. If the mural has a mottled background color, as the pictures you sent hint it might, you’ll need a couple of colors to re-create the look. Get matte paint, so the paint doesn’t wind up too glossy.