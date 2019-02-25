We are at that moment when the gardener’s mind is racing with all the possibilities of the growing season ahead. Picking new plants to cultivate gets to the heart of the enterprise — this year I’m going to fulfill a long-held ambition to raise a pomegranate shrub in a container, and I want to venture extravagantly and recklessly into growing Southern cowpeas.

Non-gardeners who are reading this will be muttering to themselves: This guy needs to get in more.

Maybe so, but such modest fantasies can yield much delight in a world where things sometimes seem to be spinning out of control.

And speaking of a loss of control . . . we used to try new things in the garden because they were new, but now we seem pushed to seek alternatives because the weather has become so unpredictable and the idea of four delineated seasons laughable. Last year brought more rain in the D.C. area than ever recorded. By September, I felt that the reward for such a swampy period would be one of those classic Mid-Atlantic autumns — long, bright, colorful, fresh. But October stayed hot and humid, and November turned bitter cold. Summer fell off the winter cliff.

That was last year, though, and a new one awaits. I am sowing hundreds of pea seeds now with the crazy notion that they will fruit abundantly before the roses flush in late May.

It seems reasonable after the deluge that this year will be marked by drought, but who knows? Will it be more temperate? Probably not. Almost all of our hottest summers on record have occurred since 2000.



Penstemon Husker's Red is named for its crimson- purple stems and foliage. (iStock)

For Dean Dietrich, a horticulturist from Pennsylvania who has worked the past few years at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in suburban Richmond, the move to a warmer climate brought a number of cogent observations. The first was that like most places, residents relied on far too few plants to shape their worlds. Landscapes in old Richmond neighborhoods were dominated by a quartet of rather lame workhorse plants, namely boxwood, crape myrtle, English ivy and nandina. He also found that other plants that had been used in past decades — lilacs and weigela, for example — or were still popular have become seriously out of sync as the weather has become more erratic and extreme.

He sees such common annuals as cosmos, marigolds, geraniums, zinnias and petunias now deeply unhappy in central Virginia. Stress-induced diseases afflict many and, in the case of the marigolds, spider mites do the damage. Hydrangeas break into spring growth too soon, and the last frosts zap them. Where he gardens, he expects an effective hydrangea show only once every five years.

(He recounted these woes at a conference earlier this month in Baltimore, organized by the Perennial Plant Association and the Horticultural Society of Maryland.)

“So what does grow?” he asked, as the audience collectively smoothed a clean notebook page and licked its pencil.

Conventional big leaf hydrangeas may be unreliable, but the native smooth hydrangea variety Haas Halo produces broad, white nectar-bearing lacecaps in midsummer. It is related to the more familiar Annabelle hydrangea, long grown for its conical mopheads. Smooth hydrangeas bloom on fresh growth, so spring frosts aren’t an issue for flowering.

Among tall perennials for summer, the prairie dock (Silphium terebinthinaceum) is a better choice than the related cup plant (Silphium perfoliatum), he said. “It’s a clay breaker, three to five feet high with little yellow daisy flowers,” he said. “Much more controlled than the compass plant.”

Another tall, ironclad native composite is the giant coneflower, Rudbeckia maxima. This grows to seven feet and is topped with showy, sombrero-like blooms. It is related to the black-eyed Susan but not afflicted with the leaf diseases of the latter.

If you want a more compact yellow daisy, Dietrich likes the dwarf, perennial willow-leafed sunflower variety named Table Mountain, which grows to about 36 inches. It is smothered in blooms from late summer into fall.

The rose mallow variety Peppermint Schnapps takes damp, heavy soil and blooms in September — other hardy hibiscus are noticeably earlier. “It flowers late in the season,” Dietrich says. “It gets as tall as me.” That is, north of six feet.

For smaller spaces, penstemons are valuable for their upright clumps of dark foliage and profuse tubular flowers. Husker’s Red has striking purple foliage and stems. Dietrich commends a similar variety named Dark Towers, which has even richer leaf color and nine months of interest.

Penstemons like well-drained conditions; for heavier soils consider the dwarf turtlehead selection named Tiny Tortuga, with glossy foliage crowned with rose-pink blossoms in late summer.

Heucheras have become popular perennials for their striking foliage colors and patterns, but few are happy in hot climates, especially in heavy clay soil. The green-leafed Autumn Bride is one that seems content in Richmond, though it needs a shaded bed. And if you have shade, you could do worse than plant the showy, upright Dixie wood fern, which Dietrich admires, along with the related autumn fern. Of the second, he commends a variety named Brilliance, known for holding its copper orange color long into the season.

Grasses, which need sunnier spots, vary greatly, not just between species but also named varieties. The striking pink muhly grass — its backlit flower heads in late summer can look spectacular — just peters out in hot, humid climates. Instead, Dietrich says, try the white muhly grass, White Cloud, whose billowing seed heads provide striking textural explosions in the dry garden. Among switch grass varieties, the stalwart Shenandoah remains the best, Dietrich says. It stays upright and showy throughout the season without staking. I once grew a beauty named Dallas Blues. I wanted it to dance in the breeze, but it was intent on doing the splits.

