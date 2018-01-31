

THE CHALLENGE

Jennifer and Robert Windus’s three kids have aged out of their toys, and now that they are teenagers, the couple wants the 17-by-17-foot basement living area in their Great Falls home to be a comfortable and fun place for the teens to gather with their friends. They recently got a pool table but need seating and accessories to complete the transition from playroom to cool hangout space.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Michelle Borden recommends a large sectional in a durable fabric that will provide plenty of seating and stand up to abuse. She suggests console tables and barstools to create a lounging area around the pool table.



BORDEN’S SUGGESTIONS

An accent chair in a bold pattern adds visual interest and extra seating when needed. Choose a sectional with deep seating for lounging and removable cushion covers that can be cleaned easily. Create a fun focal point with a versatile wall-mounted media storage center that won’t take up floor space. Console tables with shelves behind the sofa provide storage and are handy for setting down drinks during pool games. Replace the white paint with a calming blue to add personality to the space. Try Meditative by Sherwin-Williams. Highlight the architectural detail in the tray ceiling with a deeper shade of blue, such as Tempe Star by Sherwin Williams. Go with several smaller, modular tables in place of one large coffee table (not shown). They can be pushed aside easily when extra space is needed.



Borden, with Perceptions Interiors (perceptionsinteriors.com, 202-330-5619), is based in the District.

SPLURGE OR SAVE



SPLURGE: Mona zebra 48-by-84-inch unlined drapery panels in Flaxseed with chrome grommets ($987 for two, theshadestore.com), left. SAVE: Multicolored Corinne concealed tab-top 48-by-84-inch curtains ($69.98 for two, worldmarket.com).



SPLURGE: Glass globe mobile six-arm 55-inch chandelier in black ($3,995, restorationhardware.com), left. SAVE: Mobile chandelier, large, in antique bronze ($299, westelm.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Eket wall-mounted cabinet combination in multicolor ($270) and Soderhamn sectional in Finnsta turquoise (sofa section $499, one-seat section $259, chaise section $300, armrests $50 each), all from ikea.com; tapered plank accent tables ($199.95 each), 60-inch X-frame rustic barnwood media consoles ($249.95 each) and swivel antique tractor-seat barstools ($249.95 each), all from pier1.com; buffalo check Quentin chair ($1,498, anthropologie.com); papier-mache layered drum table ($199, westelm.com).

Accessories: Primavera orange table lamps ($89 each, pier1.com); Bike Silhouette 40-by-60-inch gallery wrap wall art in black and white ($489.99, greatbigcanvas.com); pure bud vases in various colors ($12 each, westelm.com).

