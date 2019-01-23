

THE CHALLENGE

Judy Hollar and Derek Erdmann want to convert the 11-by-15-foot living room of their Herndon, Va., home into a sports memorabilia and music room, where they can also watch television. They want to keep their white area rug but plan to get rid of the bar and the piano. They need help creating a cohesive design that incorporates their love of music and sports, particularly the New York Rangers. They prefer bold colors, including blue and red.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Catherine Austin suggests replacing the two recliners with a modern sofa. She brings in additional seating with two swivel chairs and an ottoman that can double as a coffee table. Colorful walls and upholstery invigorate the space.



AUSTIN'S SUGGESTIONS

A bold blue wall color, such as New York State of Mind from Benjamin Moore, is inspired by the colors in the homeowners’ New York Rangers jerseys. Use white frames for the jerseys and other memorabilia, to allow them to stand out against the darker paint. Outline the edges of the walls and windows with a one-inch red grosgrain ribbon to add a decorative element and an organizational framework for the art. Use fabric glue to attach it to the walls. Tailored Roman shades in a bold plaid soften the space and add visual interest. Consider asking a local rug store to rebind the existing rug with a narrow band of blue to give it a custom look and tie it to the room’s color scheme. Mount the guitars on the wall to store them and create a decorative element. A media console creates a focal point across from the sofa.



Austin, with Catherine M. Austin Interior Design (catherinemaustin.com, 704-517-8622), is based in Charlotte.

SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Trenton swivel chair in white ($2,759, wisteria.com), left. SAVE: Brigance swivel barrel chair in natural multi ($230.51 , wayfair.com).



SPLURGE: Sizzling Colors geometric ceramic table lamps in Paprika red ($422 for two, shadesoflight.com), left. SAVE: Carrie table lamps in Ribbon red ($139.99 for two, lampsplus.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Luther midcentury modern vintage sofa in blue Curacao ($1,399.99, wayfair.com); Dhurrie ottoman in red ($789) and sleek side tables in white ($699 each), both from wisteria.com; Reese cabinet in Galleria gray ($2,199, arhaus.com).

Accessories: Flat Roman shades in Highland red lacquer (from $505 each, theshadestore.com); red geometric velvet 26-by-14-inch pillows ($70 each) and Allegro lapis 20-inch square throw pillows ($44.99 each), both from lampsplus.com; 32-by-32-inch white wood frames ($77.82 each, frameiteasy.com); Axis chandelier ($358, lightingconnection.com).

