Katie Danskin is flummoxed by the 15-by-21-foot living room in her townhouse in Alexandria, Va. Every arrangement she has tried for the space feels disjointed because of the awkward L shape of the room. She wants advice on creating a more cohesive and grown-up look while still retaining some warm, bright colors. The budget is tight, so she won’t be able to buy new furniture all at once, but she wants to have an end vision in mind so she can upgrade piece by piece.