THE PROPOSED SOLUTION
Designer Carol Rubacky Sheridan goes bold with her choices of upholstery color and a graphic paper on one wall. She suggests pulling the furniture off the walls to embrace the room’s asymmetry and cozy things up.
SHERIDAN'S SUGGESTIONS
Lighten up the space with a fresh, pale green on the walls. Try Spinach White from Sherwin-Williams. A lively cork and ginkgo leaf wallpaper adds pattern and texture. Minimalist bookcases and a geometric console give the homeowner a place to display books, greenery and colorful objects without overpowering the room. Add a cafe-size table with chairs to create a place to do work, eat or enjoy a game of cards. Place a contemporary chandelier over the table’s offset position to provide necessary light without obstructing the view out the window. Save money by reusing Danskin’s navy and white graphic rug. Place it on the diagonal for an unexpected touch. A mix of colorful upholstery and graphic shapes in the furnishings adds interest.
Sheridan, with Contemplated Spaces
(301-972-9442, contemplatedspaces.com), is based in Germantown, Md.
SPLURGE OR SAVE
SPLURGE: Flex modern 24-inch five-shelf full bookcases ($503 each, crateandbarrel.com), left. SAVE: Seventy-two-inch Loring five-shelf ladder bookcases ($129.99 each, target.com).
SPLURGE: Ginkgo LC7121 wallpaper ($149.99 per roll, yorkwall.com), left. SAVE: Cork Y6201205 wallpaper ($44.99 per roll, yorkwall.com).
SHOPPING GUIDE
Furniture: Braylei 88-inch track-arm sofa in Devon Tangelo ($899), Cistella 35-inch fabric ottoman in vibe herbal green ($429) and Tyler swivel chair in teal ($639), all from macys.com; Kiser geometric console table ($339.99, wayfair.com); Moraine wood and clear resin cabinet ($499.99, pier1.com); Spoke marble metal coffee table in graphite ($399, crateandbarrel.com); Madonna mid-century modern walnut and black finish accent chairs ($125.09 each) and Modern hexagon-shaped nesting tables in graphite and gold ($149 for three), both from overstock.com; Tynan dining table $252.99, allmodern.com); Modern buffet ($799, westelm.com).
Accessories: Gillan glass table lamp in naval blue ($89.99) and Elena coffee metal table lamp ($136), both from lampsplus.com); “Morning Walk” wall art ($199, westelm.com; Oatman three-light shaded classic/traditional chandelier ($229.99, wayfair.com; Savion 46-inch octagon mirror ($297, amazon.com).
See past room makeovers at washingtonpost.com/housecalls. Tell us about your design challenge. Send photos, room dimensions and contact information to makeover@washpost.com.
More from Lifestyle: