THE PROPOSED SOLUTION
Designer Christopher Z. Ritchie chooses a mix of modern and industrial-style furnishings with simple forms and sleek lines in a variety of materials. The result is a timeless look built around a few high-quality statement pieces.
RITCHIE'S SUGGESTIONS
Use neutral cream paint that will contrast with the red-orange undertones of the wood floors without clashing. Try Collingwood by Benjamin Moore. Keep things light with an open-frame bed and cream-colored linens. A dresser in the alcove and large, narrow shelves on the bumped-out portion of the wall make use of awkward spaces. A textured rug with a high, woven pile and a bold pattern is eye-catching and comfortable for walking (or crawling) on. Pendant lights draw the eyes up and leave the nightstand tops open for books and other items. Furniture and accessories with simple shapes and clean lines in a variety of finishes and textures will give the room a unified feel without being too matchy-matchy. Horizontal lines in the area rug, juxtaposed with vertical lines in the art over the bed and other pieces in the room, add interest to the design.
Ritchie, with Zoltan Design (zoltandesignco.com, 240-815-5510), is based in Frederick, Md.
SPLURGE OR SAVE
SPLURGE: Colca 8-by-10-foot wool rug ($899, westelm.com), left. SAVE: Moroccan diamond-and-pinstripes tasseled Temara 9-by-12-foot area rug in off-white ($589.99, rugsusa.com).
SPLURGE: “Planes” semi-gloss canvas print with natural maple frame ($695, compassmodern.com), left. SAVE: “Sun Rise, Sun Rise” 22-by-22-inch print ($80, realfunwow.com) with Ashford three-eighths-inch flat metal frame in gloss gold ($49.78, frameiteasy.com).
SHOPPING GUIDE
Furniture: Throop king-size platform bed in dark brown ($260.49, allmodern.com); Holford six-drawer chest ($749.99, wayfair.com); Sameah cabinet nightstand end tables in aged brass ($675 each, houzz.com).
Accessories: Hatchmark king-size duvet cover in natural ($149), set of three antiqued brass large floating shelves ($249), and Forma 36-by-16-inch pillow with feather-down insert ($49.95), all from cb2.com; Nourison natural leather hide woven leather oversize square throw pillows in orange ($29.99 each, target.com); Samira one-light cone pendants ($52.99 each, wayfair.com).
See past room makeovers at washingtonpost.com/housecalls. Tell us about your design challenge. Send photos, room dimensions and contact information to makeover@washpost.com.
More from Lifestyle: