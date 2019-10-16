Use neutral cream paint that will contrast with the red-orange undertones of the wood floors without clashing. Try Collingwood by Benjamin Moore. Keep things light with an open-frame bed and cream-colored linens. A dresser in the alcove and large, narrow shelves on the bumped-out portion of the wall make use of awkward spaces. A textured rug with a high, woven pile and a bold pattern is eye-catching and comfortable for walking (or crawling) on. Pendant lights draw the eyes up and leave the nightstand tops open for books and other items. Furniture and accessories with simple shapes and clean lines in a variety of finishes and textures will give the room a unified feel without being too matchy-matchy. Horizontal lines in the area rug, juxtaposed with vertical lines in the art over the bed and other pieces in the room, add interest to the design.