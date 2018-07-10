Wouldn’t it be nice if you could treat yourself to a luxury spa retreat every weekend?

Dinna Eckstein, owner of the Spring, Tex.-based interior design firm Audrey Kate Design Solutions, thinks so. She scouted several items that can help you transform your everyday bathroom into a serene, sophisticated and spalike sanctuary.

The only thing missing is your fuzzy robe, cozy slippers and a good novel.



(Perigold; World Market)

SPLURGE: Mediterranean guest hand towel in alpine white and slate (perigold.com ). SAVE: Ivory and black tribal striped Zohra hand towel (worldmarket.com ).



(Bed Bath & Beyond; Home Depot)

SPLURGE: Menoto free-standing towel rack in polished stainless steel (bedbathandbeyond.com ). SAVE: European pedestal iron construction towel rack in polished chrome (homedepot.com ).



(Pottery Barn; Signature Hardware)

SPLURGE: Hewitt pivot mirror (potterybarn.com ). SAVE: Helsinki rectangular tilting mirror in chrome (signaturehardware.com ).

SPLURGE: Free-standing soaker bathtub (badeloftusa.com ). SAVE: Serenity Serenity acrylic ­free-standing bathtub (wayfair.com ).



(Plumbtile.com; Hudson Reed)

SPLURGE: Full thermostatic shower system (plumbtile.com ). SAVE: Thermostatic shower system (usa.hudsonreed.com ).



(Restoration Hardware; Signature Hardware)

SPLURGE: Printmaker’s double washstand in antiqued pine and Italian Calacatta marble (restorationhardware.com ). SAVE: Benoist reclaimed wood double vanity in Carrara marble with eight-inch faucets and white porcelain sinks (signaturehardware.com ).