THE SOLUTION
Designer Helaine Witzal uses an accent wall, DIY door trimming kits and peel-and-stick textured wallpaper (not shown) to add interest when the budget won’t allow for more dramatic changes such as crown molding, thicker wood trim or ceiling lighting. She suggests a palette of warm neutrals and metallic finishes for a sophisticated, soothing room.
WITZAL'S SUGGESTIONS
Give the space a warm, modern look with an updated neutral color on the walls and ceiling. Try Revere Pewter from Benjamin Moore. Paint the trim Simply White, also from Benjamin Moore. Use an accent color on the wall behind the new headboard to create a focal point. Try Benjamin Moore’s Kendall Charcoal. Personalize the design with pieces that are meaningful to the client, such as the mirror, art and lamp (updated with a new shade). A large rug in a soft neutral anchors the bed and warms the room while adding texture. A variety of finishes, such as the tufted headboard and the mirrored nightstands, create a sophisticated but welcoming vibe. Place lamps strategically throughout the room to balance the lighting. Outfit the closet (not shown) with drawers, organizers and a full-length mirror. The hidden conveniences will be appreciated by guests.
Witzal, with HW Designs (908-418-3190, interiorsbyhwdesigns.com), is based in Bethesda.
SPLURGE OR SAVE
SPLURGE: Masterpiece Miranda console tables ($1,069.99 each, perigold.com), left. SAVE: Akiko mirrored one-drawer end tables in chrome ($306.99, overstock.com).
SPLURGE: Horseshoe white lacquered linen console table ($699, cb2.com), left. SAVE: Zedd 48-inch console table in white ($216.99, wayfair.com).
SHOPPING GUIDE
Furniture: Candice upholstered wingback queen headboard in cream ($252.34, wayfair.com); faux Flokati acrylic leg bench in white ($159.99) and upholstered chair in gray ($482.99), both from target.com; small round velvet ottomans in rose pink with gold-plated base ($59.99 each) and Gabe sleek side table ($122.99), both from amazon.com.
Accessories: Maui 9-by-13-foot chunky loop area rug in natural ($771.65, rugsusa.com); LED dimmable elongated shade one-light floor lamp in nickel ($79.99, bedbathand beyond.com); modern knotted solid room darkening rod-pocket 50-by-96-inch curtains in champagne ($125.99 per pair, allmodern.com); French 66-to-120-inch curtain rod in black ($34.99, target.com); Mercer 10-piece embellished queen comforter set ($280, jcpenney.com); glam metallic stitched decorative pillows ($24.99 each, hayneedle.com); set of two Tyrone crystal column 27-inch table lamps ($165.10) and large white oval linen shade ($40.24), both from amazon. com; Divination abstract art ($517 for four, bellacor.com).
Materials: Removable door molding kit (from $89.99, luxe-architectural.com); Ramie linen peel-and-stick wallpaper ($1.46 per square foot, homedepot.com); Alan 48-to-96-inch closet system in white ($299.98, wayfair.com).
See past room makeovers at washingtonpost.com/housecalls. Tell us about your design challenge. Send photos, room dimensions and contact information to makeover@washpost.com.
