Designer Helaine Witzal uses an accent wall, DIY door trimming kits and peel-and-stick textured wallpaper (not shown) to add interest when the budget won’t allow for more dramatic changes such as crown molding, thicker wood trim or ceiling lighting. She suggests a palette of warm neutrals and metallic finishes for a sophisticated, soothing room.

Give the space a warm, modern look with an updated neutral color on the walls and ceiling. Try Revere Pewter from Benjamin Moore. Paint the trim Simply White, also from Benjamin Moore. Use an accent color on the wall behind the new headboard to create a focal point. Try Benjamin Moore’s Kendall Charcoal. Personalize the design with pieces that are meaningful to the client, such as the mirror, art and lamp (updated with a new shade). A large rug in a soft neutral anchors the bed and warms the room while adding texture. A variety of finishes, such as the tufted headboard and the mirrored nightstands, create a sophisticated but welcoming vibe. Place lamps strategically throughout the room to balance the lighting. Outfit the closet (not shown) with drawers, organizers and a full-length mirror. The hidden conveniences will be appreciated by guests.