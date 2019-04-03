

THE CHALLENGE

Sandy and Elana Fine have 12-year-old twins (a boy and a girl) and want to convert the 12-by-23-foot basement of their Rockville, Md., home from a play space to a teen hangout for their children and their friends. They plan to update the carpet and paint, and must-haves for the space include additional lighting, a lounging sofa, a television, a game table and fun accessories that reflect the personalities of their sports-loving kids.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Dana Tydings suggests a sectional and additional seating to accommodate a lot of friends. She uses a 12-foot mural to establish a focal point and a fun, beachy theme for the space. And she creates separate zones for lounging and enjoying snacks and games.



TYDINGS'S SUGGESTIONS

Paint the walls a warmer white, Benjamin Moore’s Seapearl, to make the space seem less cold. Use Benjamin Moore’s Baby’s Breath on the low ceiling to mimic the sky. An evenly spaced grid of recessed lighting with LED bulbs will provide ambient lighting. Pair it with several inexpensive pendants to add texture and more lighting. Add a clean-lined bookcase with a narrow profile (not shown) to store books and games and display personal items. Versatile carpet tiles in a fun pattern can be removed and replaced if they become stained. Indoor/outdoor ottomans that repeat the colors and beach vibe of the design can be moved as needed for additional seating. Providing a separate seating area with a bar-height table and stools keeps snacks and drinks off the upholstered furniture. It also serves as a waiting area for a turn at the foosball table. Remove the shelves on the wall to create a home for a large television. A 55-inch flat panel model on an articulating bracket can be used as a computer monitor as well as for music and entertainment.



SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Belgian classic slipcovered six-foot sofa chaise sectional in Nickel ($7,590, restorationhardware.com), left. SAVE: Kivik sofa with chaise in Orrsta light gray ($699, ikea.com).

SPLURGE: French modernist armchair ($1,299, wisteria.com), left. SAVE: Havana armchair ($499, wisteria.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Lucien three-piece bar height dining set in silver ($421.99) and Sherlyn coffee table in white wash ($566), both from allmodern.com; Fulton Street tall white bookcase ($699, crateandbarrel.com); brass bird side table ($259, cb2.com).

Accessories: Venice Beach, Fla., 12-by-8-foot wall mural in standard fabric ($767.04, limitlesswalls.com); Twisted Spokes carpet tiles in light blue ($16 per tile, flor.com); woven stripe outdoor poufs ($49.99 each), Ombre Sea 20-inch square blue/gray throw pillows ($24.99 each), chunky woven outdoor lumbar pillows ($19.99 each), Zoe colorblock throw in blue ($29.99) and 45-by-30-inch artificial palm in pot ($79.99), all from target.com; Samsung 55-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD TV ($429.99) and American Heritage industrial foosball table ($599.99), both from costco.com; Industriell pendant lamp bamboo ($29.99), pendant lamp natural/beige ($29.99) and pendant lamp bamboo globe ($24.99), all from ikea.com; “Work For It” 21-by-28-inch art print with Soho silver frame ($232.99), “Football Soccer Ball with World Teams Flags” 30-by-30-inch art print with Soho silver frame ($340.99) and “Basketball Goal Patent 1936) 24-by-32-inch art print with Soho silver frame ($224.99), all from art.com.

