THE CHALLENGE

Kathy and Dennis Szymanski are planning to replace the wall-to-wall carpet in the 17-by-13-foot master bedroom of their Falls Church home with hardwood floors. While they are at it, they plan to get new furniture and window treatments to completely update the space. They prefer grays and other neutrals to bold colors, and want lighter furniture for the space, which they use for reading, relaxing, watching TV and sleeping.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Regan Botts Ruiz uses soft, natural tones and textures to update the room and give it an elegant, timeless style. An upholstered bed dressed in light linens adds form and function without overpowering the space.



RUIZ's SUGGESTIONS

Soothing gray paint on the walls and ceiling gives the room a spalike retreat feeling. Try Heaven by Benjamin Moore. The room gets an instant update with warm wood floors that replace the dated wall-to-wall carpet. A pair of strategically placed mirrors reflect light and make the room appear larger. Soften the windows and modernize the design with sophisticated floor-length drapery panels in a crisp French linen. An area rug under the bed adds texture and creates a cozy place for feet to land first thing in the morning. Replace the dark, heavy wood furniture with modern pieces with clean lines that don’t weigh down the room. An upholstered headboard is a timeless and sophisticated piece to update any bedroom.



Ruiz, with Regan Ruiz Interiors (4rri.com, 202-581-8100), is based in the District.

SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Upholstered panel queen bed in cream ($919.99, birchlane.com), left. SAVE: Swanley upholstered panel queen bed in beige ($392.43, birchlane.com).

SPLURGE: Palmette embroidered full/queen duvet cover ($469) and standard shams ($119 each) in dune/natural, all from restoration hard ware.com, left. SAVE: Paloma four-piece reversible queen comforter set ($285.99, wayfair.com.)

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Paredes six-drawer double dresser ($889.99 ), Rogersville armchair in cream ($199), Juliette end tables ($120.99 each) and Hurst end table ($58.26), all from wayfair.com.

Accessories: Brandt 8-by-10-foot area rug in brown/beige/ivory ($128.99, birchlane.com); “Muddy Lane I” graphic art 24-by-24-inch prints, giclee canvas with glass coat finish ($447 each, perigold.com); rectangle polystyrene wall mirrors in gold ($160.99 each) and Psyhojos 60½-inch column floor lamp ($284.99), both from wayfair.com; Leala faux marble accent table lamps ($69.99 each, lampsplus.com).

Materials: 7½-inch engineered white oak hardwood flooring in Armory finish ($6.34 per square foot, wayfair.com).